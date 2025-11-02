Riot Women season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look more towards Riot Women season 1 episode 5 on BBC One next week, what all is there to say about it?

Well, we imagine that the first order of business here is simply pointing out where it exists within the overall episode order — and also that we are somehow near the end of the road already. There are only two installments left before everything ends — can you really believe that? It is a crazy thing to imagine and yet, the tension and drama is only going to escalate. One way or another, we imagine that the end of this episode is going to lead right into the finale. It is certainly going to start off in a rough state of affairs for Kitty, who is going to be spending a lot of her time in the hospital!

If you look below, you can see the full Riot Women season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

While Kitty spends the night in police custody with a broken hand, Beth and Tom have a tragic, terminal conversation about her. Jess has a massive hangover and forgets what she agreed to, the night before. Holly visits Nisha in hospital and gets a disturbing shock. Jenny wants to manage the Riot Women! But is there enough goodwill left to move forward?

We do tend to think that there’s a lot of great stuff that we’re going to see through this episode and honestly, why wouldn’t there be? The real point of this show is to make it as character-specific as possible and for now, we see no real reason to think that everyone is going to keep evolving and raising some big questions as we get closer to the end.

