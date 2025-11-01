American Horror Story season 13 premiere date hopes after cast reveal

For those who missed the great news yesterday, the cast of American Horror Story season 13 was finally revealed — and it was 100% awesome. Ryan Murphy had teased in the past that we would be getting the likes of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters perhaps back, but Jessica Lange? Angela Bassett? Kathy Bates? Add franchise newcomer Ariana Grande to the mix and you may have one of the better casts ever assembled.

So as exciting as it may be to know all of this at this pint, there is still another huge question that is looming. When in the world are we actually going to see new episodes arrive? This is where we do have to caution that a great deal of patience here is going to be required.

The good news with a show like this is that historically, there have been really quick turnarounds from the end of one season to the start of the next. However, the issue here is that Bassett and Bates have other shows in 9-1-1 and Matlock that they are currently filming. Meanwhile, Grande is in the midst of a Wicked: For Good campaign that is going to last a pretty long time. Our sentiment is that production could start in the spring, which leaves a fall 2026 premiere date as a strong possibility.

Of course, here is your reminder that FX is ultimately going to be the decision-maker here and if they do want to save the show’s premiere for another point in time, they very well could. That doesn’t mean we want them to do that, but it is a possibility that we do need to very-much entertain at this point.

What are you most eager to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

