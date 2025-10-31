Elsbeth season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Marissa Gold is here!

Elsbeth season 3 episode 5 is airing on CBS next week and, of course, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here!

Where do we start things off? Well, it is worth noting that when it comes to guest stars, “Poetic Justice” is going to have a little something for everyone. For those who watched and loved The Good Place over the years, you are going to be seeing William Jackson Harper around! Meanwhile, Sarah Steele is coming back in her role of Marissa Gold from the greater The Good Wife universe. What is she going to be bringing to the table here? Well, for starters, a different profession.

If you look below, you can see the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Poetic Justice” – After a donor’s death shakes New York’s nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim’s friend, Gary (William Jackson Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli’s footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

We do tend to think that this is going to be a pretty interesting story when it comes to delivering stuff that is both mystery-focused but also personal — and the more that the show can do this, the better! We also don’t mind in the event there are more Good Wife / Good Fight Easter eggs, but you want the story to be accessible as well.

