Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: The aftermath of Crawford’s death

With the season 3 premiere of Elsbeth coming to CBS sooner rather than later, of course there is a lot of character stuff to discuss. Take, for example, whether or not the title character is going to be impacted further by the murder of Milton Crawford.

Obviously, the judge (played by Carrie Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson) was an adversary of hers, but that does not mean she wanted this outcome! Elsbeth is a good person trying to help people through devastating situations; seeing what she saw is going to linger with her, even if there are a lot of situations and cases that she takes on over the course of the year.

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect, here is some of what Preston had to say to TV Insider:

“That’s something that she gets easily brought right back to. If something gets brought up that has anything to do with him or anything to do with a crime that she hasn’t been able to solve or anything like that, she goes right back there. But that’s Elsbeth … She’s very connected to her emotions and to her intellect. She’s very in her body, and so she’s going to carry that throughout the season. We’re going to start to see some interesting things that are associated with that murder that are going to come up in Season 3.”

Given that we have had a chance to experience two great seasons of Elsbeth already, we do think that we’ve reached the point where the writers can start to move more and more into some other topics. Take, for example, what makes her tick as a character and some of her aspirations outside of her job.

