Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: When will Kaya return?

Moving into the premiere of Elsbeth season 3, we know that the exit of Carra Patterson as Kaya is still going to loom large. After all, she was such a huge part of the first two seasons!

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we do have some good news: It will not be too long before the character comes back to the world. Speaking to TV Insider, star Carrie Preston noted that we may see her return in episode 4. Not only that, but there are going to be some other opportunities to have her around after that:

“You’ll see her. She’s going to periodically come and be a part of our world, and so that’ll be fun … I love Carra so much, and I miss her too. So when she is there playing Kaya, sometimes the lines are blurred because I’m as excited to see Carra as Elsbeth is to see Kaya.”

One of the great things about the show in general is that there was such a huge world. There are not only characters who we have seen from the world of Elsbeth who could come back; not only that, but there are also people from The Good Wife and also The Good Fight who could turn up.

The best thing that we really can hope for moving forward here is that some of these people can rotate in and out alongside a lot of the new faces. One of the great things that we love about this show is that it has some of the best guest cast members we’ve ever seen on a broadcast show. That is a high bar to live up to, but let’s just cross our fingers and hope there is great stuff ahead.

