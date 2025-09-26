Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Carrie Preston on Stephen Colbert

Next month on CBS you are going to be seeing the Elsbeth season 3 premiere, and there is a rather big name guest star coming from the start.

It has already been well-reported at this point that Stephen Colbert is going to be a part of the start of the season, and he is actually playing a late-night host! He’s not the same person he is on The Late Show, but we imagine that there will be a good bit of meta-comedy that comes with all of this.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Carrie Preston noted that getting Stephen on board was a process that took some time, and the circumstances got strange right at the end:

“For months and months, the producers and the writers had been looking to get him on the show … and then [Jonathan] Tolins, our showrunner, he specifically wrote this episode for Steven Colbert, and then it just happened to be that they announced his show was ending right before he came to do the episode.”

Luckily, Colbert still honored his commitment and came and delivered what is hopefully going to be a really memorable episode. This is not the first time that a murder-mystery show has done something themed around late-night TV, but we do still tend to think that these are incredibly fun and allow for the writers to get a little bit meta.

As for The Late Show, you are still going to get several more months of new episodes before things wrap up there in the new year. Hopefully, Colbert is going to have a number of memorable moments along the way here.

What do you most want to see moving into the Elsbeth season 3 premiere over at CBS?

What do you think Colbert will bring to the table? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

