Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: A new The Good Wife reunion!

If you have been hoping to see more people from The Good Wife popping into the world of Elsbeth, let’s just say we have great news!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Steele is going to be reprising her role as Marissa Gold for one upcoming season 3 episode of the Carrie Preston series. We know that the producers are careful to not overdo crossovers, or have them occur in a way that confuses new viewers. In this instance, Marissa is coming on board the CBS procedural in a new role as a campaign manager for prospective mayor Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

Speaking per the aforementioned publication, here is more of what executive producers Robert and Michelle King had to say about this upcoming guest spot:

“Sarah Steele was at the top of the list of actors from The Good Fight we wanted to have back … She can read a medical chart and make it funny. And Marissa Gold is one of our favorite characters, so it was a thrill when [Elsbeth showrunner] Jon Tolins wanted her back too.”

Without even knowing too much more about the exact story here, we tend to think already that this will prove to be a great time — after all, aren’t most guest spots within the Elsbeth world? Typically you get to dive into some meaty material and even if you are not around for all that long, you can take advantage whenever you can.

Ultimately, the premiere of Elsbeth season 3 is coming to CBS next month — with that, we’re going to have a chance to talk a lot more about the story before then.

