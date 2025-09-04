Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Annaleigh Ashford to appear!

Want another reason to be excited for Elsbeth season 3? Well, let’s go ahead and talk about Annaleigh Ashford, shall we?

According to a new report from Deadline, the former B Positive and Happy Face star is one of the latest big-name guest stars slated to join Carrie Preston on the upcoming season. She will be playing the part of Sharon Norman, described as “a murderous suburban housewife.” We honestly do not even need to know more than this to be excited — how can we not be already?

To go along with getting to see Ashford on Elsbeth moving forward, we are also going to be seeing an appearance coming up from The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper. He will be “a founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding.” How far is he going to learn in order to get what he wants? Well, this is a fair thing to wonder about at this point.

The third season of the show is hopefully going to be one that continues the pattern of the first two, which means a lot of humorous stories mixed with with serious cases and long-term developments. We also would not be mad in the event that we end up seeing some sort of pseudo-Big Bad, one that is similar to Michael Emerson coming on in the role of Judge Milton Crawford. We do think this show is always going to be best when Elsbeth is tested. She is not perfect and the more we see that reflected on-screen, the better off we are all going to be.

