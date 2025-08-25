Elsbeth season 3 premiere spoilers: More on Stephen Colbert gig!

There is a chance that you may have heard already that Stephen Colbert is going to be appearing in the Elsbeth season 3 premiere. Why not talk more about his exact role?

Well, there is so much art imitating life in this episode that it is hard to know where to start. Colbert is playing a talk-show host; meanwhile, his longtime friend Amy Sedaris has a guest spot and former late-night sidekick Andy Richter is playing the same sort of role in this story. Sure, there could be some important long-term stories in here (including a new police officer), but a good bit of this story could be about the headline-grabbing case.

To get some more news about what is coming, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 3 premiere synopsis below:

“Yes, And…” – Elsbeth dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris) and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock, on the third season premiere of ELSBETH, Sunday, Oct. 12 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Original episodes of ELSBETH will return to their regular time slot (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning on Thursday, Oct. 16.

While we do expect larger story arcs on this show, we’re also hear for the cases and the fun. Given that we’re getting a lot of this over the course of this hour, it is easy to feel rather happy.

