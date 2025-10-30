IT: Welcome to Derry series premiere ratings boost season 2 odds

While not that much may be confirmed at present when it comes to IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 at HBO, there are still reasons for hope. After all, how else are we meant to look at the latest numbers?

According to a report coming in now from The Hollywood Reporter, the horror prequel managed to draw a fantastic 5.7 million cross-platform viewers over its first few days. That puts it behind only two other shows in the network’s history, which were both also franchises in their own right: House of the Dragon and then finally The Last of Us.

If there is a huge takeaway that one can make from this almost immediately, it is the rather simple fact that this franchise still has a lot of juice in it, and that HBO did the right thing in premiering this show around Halloween. Now if there is an issue that we have to think about when it comes to the long-term future, it is tied to what happens once we get to the other side of this week. We are pretty darn confident that the ratings are going to be strong for the Halloween special, but what about after the fact? Well, that is where things could start to get a little bit dicey. Think about American Horror Story, plus some other shows in this genre that do start to fall apart once we get past the holiday.

For now, we really just cross our fingers and hope that the story for this show remains as surprising and crazy a what we got in the final moments of the premiere.

