Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 8 spoilers: Rock & Roll dances!

Tuesday night on ABC you are going to see Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 8 arrive — who is ready to celebrate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? You may have heard already that Flava Flav is going to be a guest judge, and beyond that, almost every performance will be set to an iconic song.

Based on the spoilers that are out there at this point, let’s just say this: We are really excited for what is ahead — and also how good the competition should be now.

Without further ado, let’s just share all of the Dancing with the Stars song choices and dances for the week:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Dionne Warwick.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Jazz to “River Deep – Mountain High” by Ike & Tina Turner.

We will admit that there are so many iconic choices in here that it’s hard to know who really has an advantage. We do like the pairing of Paso to Bon Jovi and while Richter is the weakest celebrity left, we do think there is something really sweet that could come from this performance.

What do you most want to see moving into Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

