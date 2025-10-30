Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Is Bert dead?

As we get prepared to see Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 on NBC next week, one thing definitely does remain clear. There are so many reasons to worry about Bert! We do not know exactly what happened to him entirely, but this could be the end of the line for him. It is why we are thinking that this could be an especially emotional hour from start to finish.

One more thing that we know at the moment? There could be some romantic moments throughout the episode as Frost figures out what he wants regarding his future.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/05/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Secrets are uncovered when Goodwin’s family comes together for Bert. Ripley and Frost treat two children stung by hornets in a treehouse. A member of the team struggles with relationship woes. TV-14

We do tend to think that this is the sort of show where there are near-constant changes, and we have seen over the years that this franchise has no problem killing people off. Also, making Goodwin go through everything possible. Remember when she was almost killed? When do all the hard times end for her? Of course, we would love to get a reasonably-clear answer to this at some point…

For now, we just hope that this Chicago Med gives us some answers; we are already rather confident that it will have no problem when it comes to presenting some notable medical cases. That is something that they have done constantly over the years — why would there be a reason for concern over it now?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 when it airs?

