Chicago Med season 11 episode 5: Asher, Archer conflict?

Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 is coming to NBC next week — so what else is there that we can say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we really should note that the medical drama is doing whatever they can here in order to promote itself as being Halloween-themed. We do tend to think that hospitals can be scary enough places on their own, but is something about to take it up a notch? We are starting to wonder that already. The promo indicated that there could be a haunted operating room. Beyond just that, we do tend to think we could be seeing some sort

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

10/29/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches a breaking point. Charles and Ripley uncover a rare neurological disorder in a patient. Goodwin’s personal life is put to the test. TV-14

Whatever sort of argument that Asher and Archer have here has an elevated sense of personal stakes thanks to one simple reason: The pregnancy plotline from the start of the season. These are two people who still have to define and figure out their relationship, especially since it has gone on such an unconventional path the majority of time. We do tend to be rather hopeful that they are going to figure it out, but it may take a good bit of time. (Luckily, we are at least well-aware of the fact that this is a long season and by virtue of that, there are a lot of opportunities ahead for things to shift and change.)

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are some more updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







