Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 3 air date, story ahead

Following the two-part premiere today on Apple TV, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 3?

First and foremost, we do have to acknowledge the fact that there are some out there who may not know that much about the new Mick Herron adaptation. With that, here is a quick summary as to what it is about: “When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”

If you watched the first two episodes, then you know already that the conspiracy is already in motion as both parties suddenly have an emotional reason to be on board this case. They may have been skeptical of one another at first, but that have a larger reason now to get answers! As for whether they will, though, that remains to be seen.

Moving forward, you are going to see one episode of Down Cemetery Road a week. If you look below, you can get the official season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight:

Sarah winds up on an unexpected road trip. Zoë begins pulling threads left behind by Joe and suspects something bigger is at play.

Ultimately, we anticipate that everything with this show is only going to get more complicated as time goes on — and would we really want it any other way? We don’t think so. If this show ends up being like another Herron adaptation in Slow Horses, it is easy to imagine there will be great stuff around every corner.

