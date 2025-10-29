BMF canceled at Starz; no season 5 on the way

If you were hoping to see a BMF season 5 over at Starz, let’s just say that we have some bad news. Despite it being a hit in the past, there will be no future for the 50 Cent-produced drama.

The news of the show’s cancellation was first reported over at Deadline, and we will admit that we are a little bit surprised. While it certainly felt as though we were a little bit closer to the end of the series than it did the beginning, we felt as though there was most likely going to be another year or two left. Now, here we are. It also is a shock just because the network has done some other things to try to turn BMF into a brand, including discussion of a larger universe and various spin-offs.

Now if there is a more logistical or financial reason for the cancellation, it may be that this is a network that does not seem overly interested these days in having any of their shows last longer than four or five seasons. Sure, you have Outlander making it to a season 8, but it is more of a product of a previous era at this point. Power Book IV: Force is set to end after season 3, and we do think that the norm moving forward will be the network ending a lot of their shows before they start to become too expensive to put together.

Ultimately, the simplest thing that we can say after this cancellation is that we at least know how the real story here ends. By virtue of that, this is a little bit different than losing some entirely-scripted property where there is not that much in the way of clear answers out there.

