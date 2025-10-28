Chad Powers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the season 1 finale over at Hulu, is there any chance that we are going to see a Chad Powers season 2? Or, is this going to be it for the Glen Powell sports comedy?

On paper, we more than recognize that there is going to be more story here to share. Unfortunately, this is not something that is up to the cast and crew here. The streaming service is going to make the final decision on that, and it is currently up in the air. After the bonkers way that the first season ended, why not keep it going for a little while longer?

For now, here is showrunner Michael Waldron had to say regarding what the future could be to The Hollywood Reporter:

We’ve certainly talked about [the future] — talked about a plan. [Hulu] has a sense of where we’d like to take it. Ultimately, we have to see how the show performs, but everybody knows Glen and I want to see this thing through to the end. There’s a lot more story left to tell, so I hope we get to do it. When you get to the end of the first season, it feels like we’re just getting started. Ricky is now pulled into this alliance and now we can get into our Empire Strikes Back chapter of this trilogy. I hope we get to to keep it going.

Now, it is beyond clear that Powell is an extremely busy man, and because of that, there will be some challenges when it comes to scheduling. Nonetheless, it still feels possible that everyone will figure this out and there will be a pathway to the series coming back. Decisions on renewals tend to happen over the course of a few weeks or months, and that could be the case here, as well.

