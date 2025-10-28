Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney nearly done filming

At the time of this writing, all signs point to the third season of Euphoria premiering at some point this spring. With that, why not share a production update?

Sydney Sweeney is one of the performers who has benefited the most from the HBO series, starting out as a relative unknown before becoming a headlining star in her own right. She has spent the past several months as Cassie, and it appears now as though everything is winding down.

Want to learn more? Then take a look at what she had to say to Variety on the subject:

“I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days … t’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.”

We know that the characters on the show will have grown up quite a bit as well when season 3 premieres, as there is seemingly a massive time jump of several years. This means that everyone is going to be in a different spot than before, and we certainly would not be shocked if Cassie is completely unhinged in the most entertaining way possible.

As for whether or not season 3 is going to be the end, let’s just go ahead and note that the jury is still out on that. However, we are moving forward with that expectation, if for no other reason than that it was so hard to get everyone back together for this season in the first place. How do you find a way to make that happen all over again?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

