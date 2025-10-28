Boston Blue spoilers: Could Tom Selleck return as Frank?

So far, Boston Blue has managed to get two actors from the original Blue Bloods to come back in Marisa Ramirez and Bridget Moynahan. Now, is there a chance that Tom Selleck could eventually come on board as well?

Based on where things stand at present, we would argue that the man behind Frank Reagan is at the top of the wishlist for all involved, including star / executive producer Donnie Wahlberg. He was the foundation of the original show, and he was also someone who tried his best to get it to last as long as possible.

For the time being, nothing is altogether clear regarding the future. However, at the same time Donnie himself is seemingly open to it happening! Just take a look at what he said on the subject in an interview with Parade:

“Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can’t really get into the details of those conversations, but he’s been very supportive … I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes. Tom’s always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I’d love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it.”

We absolutely do think there is real merit to the idea of getting Selleck back for a huge story closer to the end of the season, and we can at least think of ways that the two cities could collaborate on some level. Or, if nothing else, Frank could pop in and serve as a source of sage wisdom for Danny when he needs it the most.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

