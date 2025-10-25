Boston Blue season 1 episode 3 spoilers: More Baez story

As we look a little more towards Boston Blue season 1 episode 3 on CBS in a handful of days, a few things are settled. Danny Reagan is officially staying in Boston, and that makes sense given the fact that his son Sean is there.

Of course, we recognize that this is the sort of decision that would generate a ripple effect with much of the rest of his family, but especially when it comes to his relationship with Baez. We know that the two are now romantically intertwined after the end of Blue Bloods, and there are also plans to feature Marisa Ramirez as the character throughout the season.

If you are looking for another update soon regarding the character, you are going to get it soon. When asked for an update following Danny’s decision, here is what executive producer Brandon Margolis had to say per TVLine:

Tune into Episode 3. Baez will return — multiple times in the first season — and it’s a story we’re going to tell. The struggle of moving to a new place and what you leave behind is front and center, and that includes the relationship with Baez, which continues for multiple episodes this season.

Of course, we are going to find ourselves rooting for this relationship because it feels so earned, but there is a lot to figure out here. Take, for starters, the mere notion that Danny and Baez can live forever in two different cities. She may understand the reasoning for the move, but eventually, doesn’t it feel like they are going to have to live in the same city again? That at least feels like the implication.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

