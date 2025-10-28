Scrubs season 10 undergoes behind-the-scenes change

As excited as we are to see Scrubs season 10 eventually arrive on ABC in the new year, it has certainly been at times a tricky road. The latest insight is further proof of that.

According to a report from Deadline, co-showrunner Tim Hobert is departing the Zach Braff medical comedy’s revival, leaving Aseem Batra to handle the duties solo from here on out. The exit seems to stem from creative differences; both Batra and Hobert were a part of the original Scrubs many years ago, and should have a great deal of knowledge of the world, the characters, and of course the story.

So why isn’t original creator Bill Lawrence handling the show instead? The simple answer is that he has an overall deal at rival studio Warner Bros., and there is an arrangement behind the scenes where he can stay on as an executive producer and very much be involved.

As for what the story is going to be for the new version of the show, a lot will come down to where some of the doctors are at this point in their lives. JD, Turk, and Reid have all been weathered by the system at this point and while we like to imagine that they’ve still got optimism buried somewhere deep, it is going to be hard on them! Some comedy will very much still be present, but one of the great things about the original show was how it managed to almost constantly blend in humor with heart and a number of other emotions. You never quite knew where things were going to be going on any given week, and we really have to hope that a lot of that magic is here once more.

