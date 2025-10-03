Scrubs season 10 revival spoilers: Todd will return!

Now that work is being done on the Scrubs season 10 revival in an official capacity, why not celebrate something more about the cast?

According to a report from Variety, there are now two more people from the original show who will be back for the revival — think along the lines of Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis as Todd and Hooch. It is still rather hard to figure out just what point they will each be in their lives now, mostly because so much time has passed since the ninth season of the series aired. The safe assumption to make here is that they are going to have undergone some changes … but will those comedic elements still be there?

Beyond these big returns, we have also learned today about some new people who have come on board the show, as well. Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer is going to be playing the part of Sibby, described as someone who “runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.” Meanwhile you are also going to be seeing in here Joel Kim Booster as Dr. Eric Park, an attending at Sacred Heart. Meanwhile, there is also going to be a new class of interns, which is going to help give the hospital a wide array of interesting characters.

So when are you going to see the new version premiere?

At the moment, there is no precise information out there as to when the next chapter will arrive. However, at the same time, we are hopeful that there will be a chance to at least see a trailer at the end of the year — and then the show itself in either the winter or the early spring.

