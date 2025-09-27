Scrubs season 10 revival: First photo of cast table read!

For those who are not currently aware, the Scrubs season 10 revival is currently set to premiere at ABC come midseason. Why not celebrate with a new photo?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the network, you can see executive producer Bill Lawrence from the recent season 10 table read alongside a number of the show’s stars, whether it be Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Reid), Judy Reyes (Carla), or John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox).

So are there going to be more familiar faces back for the show? We tend to think so and this is really just a reminder that we’re talking here about a first table read. There are likely going to be a lot of references and nostalgia moments in the new season, and potentially some new faces in there, as well.

What is the story going to be?

We do believe that some of the show’s humor and tone will still be there, but at the same time, we are also going to be seeing the series evolve to focus on a different part of medicine. These characters have gone through a lot since we last saw them and by virtue of that, they are going to be a little bit jaded. How can they still keep a positive outlook?

The biggest thing that we say with some confidence here is rather simple: The producers would not be doing more Scrubs unless they were 100% comfortable that the story will be here. We also have a ton of faith that Lawrence is going to deliver something great here, given his work that he did on the original and a lot of the other stuff that he has had a chance to do since.

What do you most want to see moving into the Scrubs season 10 revival?

Are you as excited to watch as you were the original show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

