The Penguin season 2: Colin Farrell’s new estimate

It has been a little over a year at this point since the first season of The Penguin ended and yet still, there are inevitable questions on season 2. How can there not be given the popularity of not just the HBO show, but all the source material that goes along with it?

As we have noted in the past, however, there are a few different obstacles standing in the way of the show. For starters, The Batman: Part II is a movie still more than a year out, and we do not think another season would happen for the show until after that. Meanwhile, you also have to remember that the future of Oz Cobb could be up in the air thanks to that film! There may not be a need for another season at all.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Colin Farrell himself did not exactly do make to generate confidence regarding the prospects of another season:

“Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a, generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias … Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me. So I would say I would bet against, but not by much.”

Even if The Penguin season 2 never happens, we still tend to think that there is going to be another chapter of the franchise in some shape or form. It is really just a matter of what the focus could be and/or what it would look like. One thing certainly feels clear at the moment: This is a huge universe. By virtue of that, there are SO many characters worthy of this spotlight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

