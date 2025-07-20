The Penguin season 2: HBO boss on franchise future

The status of The Penguin season 2 has remained up in the air for a rather long time, and for good reason. There is a lot to think about here! The first season was not only successful, but it generated a lot of Emmy nominations in the process.

So what exactly is the future going to hold here? Well, to the surprise of very few (including us), it does all appear to be in the hands of Matt Reeves for now.

Speaking in a recent piece per Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys indicated that for Reeves, The Batman: Part II is the top priority — however, at the same time, there are still some active discussions:

The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going. I believe they’re making progress there. I know that he and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point.

What we tend to think right now is quite simple. If there is going to be a season 2 with Colin Farrell, that would likely not be until after the next film. In the meantime, we do wonder if you could do something more with Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Or, is there a chance to do a spin-off about a different Batman villain? That could also be in play, especially since there are a number of characters we have not had a chance to see within the Reeves world.

