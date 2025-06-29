The Penguin season 2 renewal: A summer 2025 update

At some point this summer, are we going to have a chance to get some official news when it comes to The Penguin season 2? The first season proved to be a runaway hit at HBO; not only that, but you could argue that it was actually more well-received than the first The Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves.

Well, here is what we can say at present: Mere days ago, Reeves officially turned in the script for the second movie in his series. That is a significant step forward, right? Well, it is at least for the feature film, but there is so much more story worth telling on the premium-cable network. Maybe that is meant to feature Colin Farrell as the title character. Or, you can argue that this is the prime opportunity for a different directive. There is a chance that you can then bring in some other character from the universe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

All we can say when it comes to The Penguin itself is based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, there is almost a zero percent chance is that you are going to get a renewal this month. Farrell is unsure what Oz Cobb’s future holds within the movies, though it is fairly clear at this point that there is more story to tell there based on the season 1 finale.

If there is another season featuring Oz, odds are we will not see that for another two and a half or three years. Personally, the more likely scenario is that HBO announces a spin-off with another character, perhaps one that not as essential to the next movie. That feels the most realistic, especially since they could be set up for something further later on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin now, including more thoughts from Cristin Milioti

Do you want to see The Penguin season 2 happen over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







