The Penguin season 2: Does Cristin Milioti want a team-up?

For much of the past few months, we have remained both excited and curious about what The Penguin season 2 could bring to the table. However, at the same time we’e done our best to be realistic here. There is no immediate evidence that we are going to be getting it anytime soon … or, that we are even going to be getting it at all.

After all, remember for a moment here that the season 1 finale effectively set the stage for Oz Cobb’s big role in The Batman: Part II, and who knows what will happen to the character there? That movie is also not coming out until 2027, and that tends to mean that if there’s going to be more on HBO with some of these characters, it may not be until after the fact.

With that being said, though, could you do a Sofia Falcone spin-off, or try to find a way to give her and Selina Kyle some sort of side story? Thanks to The Penguin season 1 it is clear that these two characters are linked and beyond that, there could be more story to tell. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Cristin Milioti herself certainly made it seem like there is more she would love to do regarding her character:

“I would love to continue to play Sofia in any way … I would also love to see Sofia and Selina team up and wreak complete and utter havoc on Gotham. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that in the Batman universe.”

We are equally open to the idea, but also anything and everything that the powers-that-be are looking to do separate from the Batman movies. At the very least, couldn’t HBO do an origin story for another character that is a little separate from the next film? It just feels like there are still so many different creative possibilities that exist.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

