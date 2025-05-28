The Penguin season 2 renewal hopes: Showrunner’s update

Several months have now passed since the arrival of The Penguin season 1 on HBO, and we do still have fond memories. Not only was the first season of the Colin Farrell series a monumental achievement, but we’d argue that it was actually better than The Batman, the movie that preceded it.

The challenge moving forward here is one that we’ve outlined in the past — the series was meant to be a limited one with a beginning, middle, and end. Farrell had jokingly said in the past that he didn’t want to go through wearing all the prosthetics again, but he has since walked that back and the future is somewhat up in the air.

So what is being said from a showrunner perspective? Speaking to Deadline, here is a little bit of what Lauren LeFranc had to say:

“Beyond Colin (Farrell), it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done … I fully arced everything … I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.”

LeFranc also noted that there are early discussions going on still when it comes to whether or not we are going to be seeing some other characters in the spotlight. It does feel like the Batman world (even through the lens of Matt Reeves) is huge and you can do a lot with it. However, HBO is also as choosy a network as you are going to find. More than likely, they are not going to do something unless they are 100% confident that they will be able to pull it off and it will be a huge critical hit.

Do you think that we are going to The Penguin season 2 happen at some point?

