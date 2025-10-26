Chicago PD season 13 episode 5 spoilers: Atwater’s reunion

Next week on NBC, Chicago PD season 13 episode 5 is poised to arrive — so what exactly is there to say about it now?

First and foremost, let’s just start here by noting that the crime drama is going to very much continuing to focus on big stories for some of its main characters. This has been a trend with them for quite some time and as we look ahead, this time we will be doing so in the direction of Atwater. We are going to learn more about his past thanks to an old friend. Unfortunately, all of this will be transpiring in a less-than-desired way due to a massive incident.

To learn a little bit more about what is to come here, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

Atwater reunites with an old friend from his academy days after a bombing rocks downtown Chicago.

We tend to think that there could be at least a part of this story that ends up being self-contained. However, at the same time, don’t be super-shocked if there are some other parts of it that string along for a chunk of the season after the fact. Extending stories has long been something that Chicago PD has done a good job at and here, we hope there are at least a couple more opportunities for LaRoyce Hawkins to shine as time goes on. Why wouldn’t we want that?

Above all else, we’ll admit that we just want Kevin to be happy. Just think about everything that we’ve seen this character go through since the start of the series. How could you not want something like that?

