The Boys season 5 spoilers: Time jump, Marie expectations

The fifth and final season of The Boys is slated to premiere at some point next year and coming off of the end of Gen V, there is a ton to wonder about!

Take, for starters, the simple question of what exactly you can expect from Marie Moreau appearing in this season. We know that thanks to the Odessa program, she is one of the most powerful supes to exist. As a matter of fact, she is one of the few capable of rivaling Homelander.

Does that mean that she is actually going to do it? Well, that is a totally different story. Speaking to Variety, franchise creator Eric Kripke noted that nothing is still going to be all that easy:

“She’s super powerful, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s amazing at controlling it … She’s not Keanu at the end of The Matrix, because — based on the next couple Matrixes — it’s not great for drama. You want a character who’s really struggling and growing, especially a kid like Marie. So even though she has a lot of raw power, she has to learn how to control it.”

Because of all of this, we still do not think that Marie herself is going to lead directly to the demise of Homelander. For starters, wouldn’t it be strange if that were to happen? We are not quite sure that we really need a character from Gen V being the one to destroy the Big Bad from the original show.

Hopefully, at least a few more teases for the next season come out in the weeks ahead. After all, why not have more to anticipate?

