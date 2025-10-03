The Boys season 5 premiere date: An October 2025 update

As we are in the midst of October 2025 now, is there more that we can share about The Boys season 5, including a premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that filming for the final chapter of the superhero satire has been done for a good while now. Because of that, we are just entering a point here where we are sitting around and waiting for more news about it. Some of the details about the story could be hinted at close to the end of Gen V season 2, though we hardly think that everything will be revealed. What is the most worth noting right now is that spin-off is at least taking place under Homelander’s new reign of terror, where he has an unprecedented level of control in the military.

So does the end of Gen V season 2 this month mean that a premiere date is coming for The Boys? Well, the simple answer that we can give here is no. Prime Video does not have to rush this show along, and we also do not imagine the episodes are ready at this point. Remember that this is one of those shows that requires a lot of visual effects and editing to create a lot of the action sequences, and we tend to think the polish part of the process will be completed around the spring. Following that, we could see some promotion in earnest.

If we get the fifth season in late spring or early summer, we will consider that a blessing. Beyond this, we are pleased to know that the prequel Vought Rising is currently in production; our hope for it right now is that it could be ready to go in early 2027.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

