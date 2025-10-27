IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2: More death ahead?

After the major events of the premiere today, do you want to hear more about IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2? If the rest of the show is anything like the premiere, we certainly think that we could be in for a treat!

After all, one of the biggest things that the premiere showed us is that when it comes to violence and carnage, this is not a show that is holding back. We are talking here about another chapter of the Pennywise story, even if it is still in somewhat of a fledgling state at this point. We may have already lost multiple characters, though, so how does the story move forward from here?

We tend to imagine that if you are Lilly in particular at this point, you are probably in a worse spot than most. We are talking here about a character show has unfortunately been dubbed “loony” already, and that was before she dealt with the traumatic situation that was directly before her at the movie theater. We imagine that a lot of episode 2 will be sifting through the aftermath, but also a struggled tied to whether or not anyone really believes these characters in the first place. That is, after all, something that kids struggle with on the regular as it is.

Now, there is only one thing we can say with certainty about next week: You will not be seeing Pennywise in the clown form. That is not something that is apparently going to happen until a little bit later in the season, as the producers are eager to make you wait for a good while before arriving at that point.

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2?

