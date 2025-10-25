Fire Country season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Vince’s ex returns

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive further into Fire Country season 4 episode 3. What will make it stand out?

Well, if you do like guest stars, this one could be up your alley. After all, this is first and foremost going to be an installment that features Shawn Hatosy back as Brett, someone who clearly will be on a mission regarding Station 42 for a chunk of the season. Meanwhile, we are also going to be Constance Zimmer back as Vince’s ex Renee, which could end up being quite the surprise.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal” – The Station 42 team responds to a dangerous zipline accident that escalates into a wildfire due to illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Sharon struggles with letting go of Vince’s belongings and unexpectedly finds comfort in Vince’s ex, Renee (Constance Zimmer), on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Emmy® Award winner Shawn Hatosy guest stars as Battalion Chief Brett Richards.

Ultimately, what we may be seeing here with Sharon and Renee is a situation where the two honestly know Vince better than anyone and can use this to reflect and share stories. This is something that does happen often in life and really, we tend to think that this is one of those shows that does like to focus on the humanity of a lot of its characters. By virtue of that, we really can’t be that shocked that they are doing what they are, and the grieving process may continue.

What are you most eager to see entering Fire Country season 4 episode 3?

