Fire Country season 4 premiere: Is Stephanie Arcila gone for good?

The Fire Country season 4 premiere has come and gone and thanks to that, we do know now how Gabriela was written out. Stephanie Arcila’s character has taken a new job that will require her to travel, meaning that she will be spending some time out of Edgewater.

With that being said, we do think that her story with Bode ended in a reasonably good place. By virtue of that, can you argue that the door is at least open for something more down the road? Let’s just say that in the minds of the producers, the door is open.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Tia Napolitano declined to reveal when we would see Gabriela reveal, but also noted what got the two to this point:

It felt like Bode and Gabriela’s journey was always rooted initially in longing and a forbidden love. He was incarcerated, there’s a lot of angst and longing, and it’s beautiful, but we wanted to see them literally hang out in their pajamas together, like we saw, we wanted to give them some domestic bliss where they just get to be. And yes, Vince died, but she’s feeding him, and they’re falling asleep on the couch. It really was a love letter to Gabriela and to Bode. We just wanted to enjoy them a little bit before we said the name of the episode, “Goodbye for Now.” It’s not goodbye forever for Gabriela.

All of this has to be encouraging and yet, we also do wonder why the character had to leave in the first place. Is this really just all about them drifting apart so that they can come back together … and is that going to be enough for a lot of people out there? Time will tell…

