Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Sith Man’

Next week on CBS is going to bring you Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 — so what else in the world can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, it does appear as though on-camera, “The Sixth Man” will be the first chapter of the series to not feature heavily a Fire Country star. (This is provided that the producers are not surprising us.) We can tell you, however, that Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny on the main series, is going to be around as a director. He understands this franchise really well and by virtue of that, absolutely should be able to add more expertise.

Want to learn more about the story ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Sixth Man” – When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements and a town quick to judge. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around her daughter, Skye, and her involvement in a high-profile murder case, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How are the ratings so far?

We would say solid, as the premiere managed to actually get more live + same-day viewers than the original Fire Country that aired that same night. Now, the real test is going to be in the weeks ahead! A lot of viewers are likely to check out a show for the first time, but the real test is going to be what happens in the weeks ahead and if people stick around.

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

