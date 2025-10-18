Fire Country season 4 episode 2: More of Shawn Hatosy

We know that there was a great deal that happened on the Fire Country season 4 premiere, but here is where we remind you of one thing: Do not forget about Shawn Hatosy. Fresh off of winning an Emmy for his role of Dr. Jack Abbot on The Pitt, he is going to play a major role in the immediate future here as Brett.

So who exactly is this guy? Well, we are looking at a new battalion chief who is coming on board claiming that Station 42 has struggled to be as good as it should. He is going to have his own way of doing things and by virtue of that, it feels pretty easy to assume that there are going to be some major problems.

Want to learn more? Well, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Not a Stray” – Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone’s skin, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we do think that the Max Thieriot drama is going to be bringing in both the familiar and the new on this coming story. A part of what we’re seeing will be very specific to this show, as Bode is dealing with the grief and the pain of losing his father. Meanwhile, the whole “new boss causes trouble” story has been told a number of times … but rarely is that said boss ever played by Hatosy.

