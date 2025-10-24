Elsbeth season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A haunted Halloween

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 3 episode 4 — so what more is there to say about it now?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that this is a story that is going to air on October 30 and what better time is there to focus on Halloween? We imagine that this story is going to be one that presents a great mystery, but also fun costumes and a little bit of trademark quirkiness to go along with it. Also, from the guest-star front we have Annaleigh Ashford, someone who we know can excel in either comedies or dramas.

For more, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 4 synopsis with all sorts of other insight:

“Ick, a Bod” – Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Of course, having a little bit of personal drama in here with Captain Wagner does help to continue to shake things up here — in other words, exactly what the producers want. Yes, the mysteries are going to continue to have a standalone quality to them but at the same time, they want there to be something to further facilitate some long-term interest as well.

