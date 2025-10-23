Ghosts season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Enter the mummy

There is a lot of great stuff to be excited about entering Ghosts season 5 episode 3, but let’s start with the following: Halloween is here! This show does a better job of commemorating the holiday than almost anyone, so why not go ahead and keep it going?

So what is the major focus going to be for the story ahead? Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that we’re going to get something this time around that feels like a time-honored tradition for the holiday. To be specific, we are talking here about a mummy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Halloween 5: The Mummy” – Sam and Jay’s Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost, on GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, we think that this is one of the times of the year that the show really needs to deliver something memorable. If they do not, they run more of a risk of being forgotten about other times of the year. What honestly makes this story a little bit different is just how little is being teased about the individual character plotlines. Then again, maybe the mummy here is worth the price of admission alone? We have to imagine that this is something the writers are hoping for.

(To all other viewers of a specific age out there, does hearing about a mummy simply remind you of Brendan Fraser? That is at least where we are now.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ghosts right now

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







