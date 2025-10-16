Ghosts season 5 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Viking Wedding’

After what you see on tonight’s Ghosts season 5 premiere, let’s just make the following clear: The show is going to continue to be entertaining moving forward. There are plenty of hijinks to come but beyond that, chances for a lot of relationships to develop!

Of course, how they develop — and who they develop with — are some of the questions that we are left to wonder for at least the time being. We know that Sam and Jay could work on some level to expand their social circle within the land of the living — however, at the same time the ghost hijinks are a big part of what makes the show so fun.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Viking Wedding” – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor’s ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal, on GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct 23 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that is so great about this show is that there is another season locked in after this one already and because of that, it does lend to a certain amount of flexibility for the writers here long-term. This means that they do not want to rush anything story-wise but at the same time, we’ve seen them really embrace evolving everyone from one season to the next. We are seeing that already with what is going on with Jay at the moment.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Ghosts season 5 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







