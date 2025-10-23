Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 spoilers: Herrmann & the aftermath

As we get closer to Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 on NBC next week, is it fair to say that there are some hard times ahead?

First and foremost, we have to imagine that this is going to be the case here for Herrmann, given the fact that his family home just burned down. To make matters even harder, he decided earlier on to take a pay cut and resume a former position. Moving forward, we imagine that there are going to be multiple struggles that come from that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what David Eigenberg had to say about the pay cut, and whether that is going to weight into where his head is at moving forward:

Yeah, some of it. It’s stitched into my mind that that’s the decision that Herrmann made. Whether it was the right decision or not, one would say it was the right decision, but I think Herrmann questions it constantly. I think people make goofy decisions in life, and I like that we do that on the show and don’t just follow a standard protocol of X plus Y equals Z. And so yeah, we’ll have to see how it unfolds.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire season 14 epsode 5 synopsis gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

10/29/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz hunts for the identity of an unknown ally. Mouch takes steps to help a friend. Vasquez must make a difficult choice. TV-14

We tend to think that the “friend” in here is Herrmann, and it makes all the sense in the world that Mouch would be there to help him. Haven’t we just learned over the years here that this is the sort of person he is?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Chicago Fire episode

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







