NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Mike Franks’ brother…

Next week CBS is poised to bring to you NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 — so what more is there to say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note here that this is a season where we do really expect that we are going to learn a lot more about the team all across the board. In particular, we mean that in the sense of what actually makes them tick. This upcoming in particular will be a lot about Mike Franks, though do not be surprised if there are some big decisions regarding Lala at the same time.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

“No Man Left Behind” – Tensions rise when Franks’ estranged older brother, Mason (guest star Philip Winchester), blows into town, desperate for help after hitting rock bottom. Also, the team investigates the robbery of a Navy bank while Lala, still struggling after her accident, makes a decision about her future, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this going to be a story where we end up seeing Lala leave the team? That’s something that we are admittedly going to be wondering about for quite some time, and for good reason. After all, we are talking here all about someone who is not around for the modern-day story of Gibbs, and he does not even mention her. By virtue of that, it feels easy to assume something happened here.

