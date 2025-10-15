NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere: Is Lala Dominguez alive?

We knew entering the NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere that we were going to get some information all about Lala Dominguez. Did she actually survive the end of the season 1 finale?

As it turns out, the show wasted little time giving us an answer and even still, it feels like it was very-much not the one that we were expected. She is alive; not only that, but back at work! The real twist here is that Gibbs has no one to blame for himself for the missed connection here. He started dating Diane in part to not think about the pain over what happened to Lala, and by the time she was back to work, she was not exactly eager to talk about anything.

So how is Lala feeling about everything after the premiere? In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Mariel Molino had to say:

… I think there is some resentment on Lala’s part to feeling like Gibbs is the only one that didn’t really come to visit her and didn’t check in on her after the crash. And so as far as she’s concerned, it feels like he doesn’t care or he’s choosing to move on and there’s just so much that hasn’t been said. At the end of Season 1, we saw Lala, who was about to go to Gibbs and tell him that he was going to be OK and that he wasn’t going to go to jail. And I think if things would’ve been differently, she would’ve told him her true feelings and she would’ve told him that she loved him, and then this crash happened. She wakes up and now Gibbs has moved on and has a girlfriend, so she’s not ready to really unpack anything with him.

We will see where the story with Lala and Gibbs goes moving forward, but clearly, they don’t end up together for a reason and eventually, she leaves the team. How this happens still remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

