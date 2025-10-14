NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2: The interrogation

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 on CBS, do you want to know more all about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that after everything big that happens in the premiere, the show will go on. As for how it happens, let’s just say that this is going to be tied in some way towards not just the end result of the Lala story, but also everything that Gibbs has gone through over time. A lot of the show is about hitting all of these major emotional touchstones and at this point, we do not see the show deviating too much from that. Also, do they really have a reason to? What they are bringing to the table at this point is working rather well.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Who by Fire” – When the body of a college swimmer washes up on the beach, the team must determine if it was an accident or murder. Also, Gibbs prepares for his first interrogation, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode may still have a long-term story baked somewhere into it, but one of the things about this show is that you do not always learn about them right away. Sometimes, a little more patience here is ultimately required.

