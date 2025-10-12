NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: More on Diane Sterling

Based on what we saw on the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale, it was clear that Diane Sterling was going to be a part of the story moving forward. After all, her romantic history with Leroy Jethro Gibbs was well-documented on the original show, and that is not something that can be shied away from now.

With that being said, is there still a way to surprise people? Based on at least some of what we are hearing at present, there is a reasonable chance of that.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is at least some of what co-showrunner David J. North had to say about what is ahead:

We always told you that the franchise and NCIS means so much to Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I, and even though we’ve done this series a little differently, we always want to honor the canon and stick to it as precisely as we can. Gibbs is going to be getting into a relationship with Diane, but we’ll just say it’s not going to unfold as expected. It will stick to canon, but it won’t be what the audience is expecting.

Ultimately, this is the best that a prequel can do, and it is also some of what made Better Call Saul so great for so many years. You constantly felt like you knew what was going to happen and yet, the show somehow found a way to surprise you. We do still hope that one of the biggest surprises with Origins to come is tied somehow to Lala, though it does also still feel hard to determine how in the world she could have survived the end of this past season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

