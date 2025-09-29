NCIS: Origins season 2 key art features a surprise face

For those who are not aware, the NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks. Why not celebrate with the key art?

If you look above, you can see how the folks at CBS are setting the stage for the next chapter of the crime drama, and it includes a lot of the main characters … and also Lala? The status of Mariel Molino’s character at the end of season 1 was left up in the air and yet, it was hard to imagine that she was going to be able to survive that accident. Why would we think that this was possible? The other complication here is that even if she survived, we imagine that at some point, she has to leave — otherwise, Gibbs would’ve confessed to his feelings or she would still be around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“The Funky Bunch” – Gibbs and Franks investigate the disappearance of a young Marine connected to a mysterious compound with a charismatic leader, and Lala’s fate is revealed, on the second season premiere of NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One way or another, we imagine that the premiere will lay things out — there is always a chance that Lala’s inclusion in the key art is temporary, and this is just meant to throw us off the scent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to NCIS: Origins and what could be ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







