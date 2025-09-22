NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Meet Mike Franks’ brother!

As so many of you know at this point, the NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere is coming to CBS next month. Want to learn more about the story overall?

Well, we know already that a big focus of the first episode back is going to be learning the truth about one Lala Dominguez. For the sake of this article, though, let’s look beyond this and discuss further Mike Franks. We’re going to learn a good bit more about his past moving forward, and that includes getting to see his brother!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

According to a report from TVLine, former Chicago Justice star Philip Winchester is going to recur this season as the aforementioned character Mason. Here is what co-showrunner David J. North had to say about that to the aforementioned publication:

“Franks obviously has a bit of a tumultuous relationship with his brother Mason, and we’ll pick that up where we left off in the finale, where they’re still struggling to reconnect … Early on in the season, we will see that materialize.”

One of the luxuries that does come from a show that has this many episodes is the opportunities that it provides to really dive deep and understand a lot of the characters. That is not something that really transpires all of the time, and that makes it worth checking out from one week to the next. The good news that we can just share in the end here is simply the fact that the premiere will be on CBS in just a matter of weeks and with that, we are going to have some answers. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins now, including other news on what is to come

What are you most eager to see from Mike Franks over NCIS: Origins season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







