NCIS season 23 spoilers: NCIS: Origins crossover coming

We’ve known for a while that the greater NCIS universe loves their crossovers — but did we really expect one with Origins?

Well, this is precisely what we are going to get! According to a report from TVLine, the flagship show is going to be crossing paths with the prequel for an upcoming November 11 episode, one that will serve as an epic two-hour event.

How is all of this going to even work? Well, the site notes that Origins will actually air first at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and on it, you are going to see Gibbs alongside the rest of the team “investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the ‘90s.” Following, on the main NCIS show, the same case is “unexpectedly re-opened in the present day.”

Is all of this really going to work? Well, that remains to be seen but for now, we will at least say that this makes way more sense than some other crossovers out there. (Remember the one that happened with Sleepy Hollow and Bones? That was bizarre, to put it mildly.)

As for the crossover we really want…

Well, it would be awesome to see Tony and Ziva back on the original show after the launch of their crossover today on Paramount+ — though you do have to come up with a suitable story to make that happen. Meanwhile, the Sydney show remains an enticing candidate for something more … but you do have to remember here that it is filmed on the other side of the world. The logistical challenges there are huge, especially with both the main NCIS and also Origins filming in Los Angeles. It is easier to come up with a good story than handling strange logistics.

