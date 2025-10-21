Gen V season 2 finale spoilers: What is Annabeth’s future?

We recognize entering the Gen V season 2 finale on Prime Video that there is all sorts of crazy stuff that could happen. For the time being, though, why not talk about things from a personal perspective?

After all, remember that Annabeth is quite possibly the character who has gone through so much this season. She is someone who has reunited with her sister, but also is struggling to come to terms with her powers. She is clairvoyant to at least some extent, but she has struggled mightily with what exactly that means.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more GEN V reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Keeya King had the following to say about where her character is at, and also what the future holds the rest of the way:

There’s still a lot of grief about our parents passing, about a lot of time wasted. What’s really cool is that we see later on Annabeth has to spend time with Jordan and Emma, and she sort of embraces this supe life, and what it could look like, how you could do it, or how you can exist in a way that’s helpful to humanity [with them]. Maybe they’re not so bad. I do think she eventually starts leaning towards thinking, maybe what’s inside of me isn’t so bad. Maybe I should give this life, especially with Marie, a chance. She starts leaning towards that, and I do think it’s greatly in part, because of her time with Jordan.

We do think it makes sense that eventually, we could see Annabeth spend more time with her sister and her friends. She could even be a part of the series moving forward! We just do feel like in a universe where a lot of people embrace their powers, there are also those who do not want as much to do with them.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the Gen V finale and what all lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Gen V season 2 finale?

Do you think we are going to be getting a big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







