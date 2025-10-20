Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: October 2025 update

We are now two-thirds of the way into the month of October — so is great news on the horizon when it comes to a Dune: Prophecy season 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that HBO greenlit the next chapter of the prequel some time ago. Not only that, but production is actively underway. That is something that we’re actively excited about, though the producers are keeping a lot of the finer details under lock and key. The biggest thing that we would assume, at least for the time being, is that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Arrakis. That was suggested at the end of the first season, and that means that the show could actually look more like the Dune we came to know and love for so many years.

So with all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and start looking more towards the next chapter here, shall we? Odds are, the second season will be ready to go either at the end of next year or in early 2027, depending on how intensive the visual effects are. Because its episode orders are fairly short that should help on some level getting the release out there sooner. Yet, at the same time, it’s not something that is going to be rushed. HBO also has a stacked release schedule of a lot of different shows, and that does allow them a measure of patience.

For now, just don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting for at least a few months to see any substantial news on the show’s future. If you are wanting something pertaining to a premiere date, you are inevitably going to be stuck waiting a good while longer.

