Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Dune: Prophecy season 2 at some point before this month wraps up? It is hard, especially when we have yet to even make it to the start of production!

In the end, here is what we can say for at least the time being. Filming could be kicking off for the prequel before too long and with that, we can at least start to get on the road for some good things happening. However, this is where we will also remind you that this is one of those shows that takes a long time to make, mostly because of all the special effects that are associated with it even when shooting is done.

So are we going to be getting any premiere date news this month? Hardly, and there is a chance that we do not even get any premiere date news at this point in July 2026, either! The earliest we imagine Dune: Prophecy back on the air is the fall of 2026 for the reasons that we’ve mentioned already. We also do tend to think that it is pretty customary at this point for HBO to make you wait a couple of years between shows. We have seen it on so many instances at this point, so how can we be surprised if we get that here as well?

Now as we do look forward to season 2, we tend to think that Arrakis is 100% going to be more important. With that in mind, we certainly think that the next season will look and feel more like the Dune viewers know. At the same time, it is set so far in the past that there is still a lot of flexibility as to what can be told.

