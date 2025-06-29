Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Dune: Prophecy season 2 between now and the end of the summer? Given that it has been several months now since the end of the first season, it does make sense to start to have some of these conversations … right?

Well, let’s now get some of the bad news out of the way here — namely, we are going to be waiting a while to dive into this world again. There is no evidence that season 2 is coming soon, even if it would be nice if that actually was the case. Production has yet to even kick off! Early indications here are that season 2 will start filming at some point in August, and that means that in theory, a late 2026 launch for the show is feasible … but even that is not confirmed as of yet. Other than filming news, we are almost certainly not going to get any other news in the immediate future.

So what are we hoping to see when Dune: Prophecy comes back? Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that Arrakis is going to be hugely important to the future, especially now that characters have arrived there. Sure, there are vast splinters within the Sisterhood, but that may now be essential to allowing the story to get where it ultimately needs to be for some of the movies. This show is expansive and ambitious, and we imagine that we are going to see more of that moving forward.

Now if there is a wild-card moving into season 2, it feels honestly like the same person it was for season 1 in Desmond Hart. We’ll be the first to admit that we did not even think the character was going to survive season 1 and yet, here we are.

What do you most want to see moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2, no matter when we get it?

